Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan evacuate their citizens from Turkey

64 people were taken out from Turkey to Kazakhstan on a charter flight. Among them are 42 Kazakhs, and 22 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, as was reported by the Kazinform news agency. On February 8, the second special aircraft from Kazakhstan landed at the airport in Gaziantep to provide assistance in the disaster zone. The domestic team consisting of rescuers, canine keepers and health workers has arrived there in order to conduct search and rescue operations.