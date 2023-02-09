Kazakhstan involves more countries to cooperate with in criminal matters

Kazakhstan and France will cooperate in the fight against crime. The Kazakh Senate passed the law on mutual legal assistance of the two countries in criminal matters. According to the treaty, the competent authorities will assist each other. In particular, law enforcement officers will be enabled to seize items, conduct searches, inspections, identify bank accounts, interrogate criminals of the two countries. Information exchange and other investigative activities are also provided. At present, more than 500 people are registered with the consular sections of the two states. It should be noted that France invested over US$17 billion in Kazakhstan to date. Last year, the mutual trade turnover amounted to US$3 billion.

“The law adopted provides legal groundwork to foster cooperation between Kazakhstan and France in criminal matters. Therefore, the Treaty defines the procedure for rendering legal assistance between the authorized bodies of the two countries. We believe that such international agreements will make the fight against crime more effective,” said Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairperson of the Senate, the Upper House of the Kazakh Parliament.

Kazakhstan will cooperate in preventing and combating crimes with Uzbekistan as well. From now on, citizens convicted in the territory of the two states have the right to serve their sentences in their home country. To date, a total of 486 Uzbek citizens are serving their sentences in Kazakhstan’s prisons, and 20 Kazakh citizens are currently imprisoned in Uzbekistan. Such measures are of great social discipline-building values.

“Convicted persons shall be transferred in the following cases: if they are citizens of one of the two countries; if their acts are considered a crime in both countries; if there is at least one year left to serve the sentence, and if both countries agree to the transfer. The transfer will be refused if the actions of convicts undermine the sovereignty and security of the country, contradict national law; if they have financial obligations, and if the process of a trial or an investigation is still underway. Convicts are transferred to the other side at their own request due to one of the main conditions of the Treaty implying that convicts must submit a declaration of intent to serve the sentence in their home country,” stated Asset Chindaliyev, the Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

To date, Kazakhstan has concluded 72 treaties on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with 34 countries, including such European states as Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Monaco and Hungary. Priority is given to the countries that have greater cooperation with Kazakhstan in economy and tourism.