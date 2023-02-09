Evening in memory of renowned ballet master held in Astana

A memorial evening in honor of the famous ballet master Tursynbek Nurkaliyev was held at the Astana Opera Theatre. The renowned choreographer made a great contribution to the development of the national ballet art. He raised a plethora of Kazakh artists, including honored figures of the country Madina Unerbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva, Anel Rustemova, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, winners of numerous international contests Assel Shaikenova, Arman Urazov, Zhanibek Imankulov, who glorify the domestic art at home and abroad.

“Each performance brings up the memories of Tursynbek Abdibaiuly. I think the audience will sense that today too, as ballet dancers do. I’m trying my best to show my art and pay tribute to the great master. My soul is dancing. I have the warmest memories of Tursynbek Abdibaiuly, since he was the person who had great influence in my life and ballet career. He believed in me, and encouraged me to become a ballet dancer and a leading soloist. And I will always be grateful for this,” said Anel Rustemova, Astana Opera leading soloist and Honored Figure of Kazakhstan.

The concert program was created based on the work of the famous ballet master by Honored Figure of Kazakhstan Galiya Buribayeva, wife of Tursynbek Nurkaliyev. The audience enjoyed vivid choreographic compositions by Hagerty, Fauré, Shostakovich, and Prokofiev, as well as performances of the ballets ‘The Sleeping Beauty’, ‘The Nutcracker’, ‘Don Quixote’, ‘Spartacus’, and others.