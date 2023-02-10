Kazakhstan to send 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Syria

Kazakhstan will send 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Syria. The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the Commission on International Humanitarian Aid. Canned food, winter clothing and tents, beds and bed linen will be provided from the state material reserve. Four flights of humanitarian aid will be sent through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to the city of Aleppo. It bears noting that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an instruction to the Kazakh government to provide humanitarian assistance to Syria.