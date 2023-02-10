Kazakhs in Istanbul send aid worth US$160,000 to earthquake victims

Kazakhs living in Istanbul are sending aid to the earthquake victims. The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Turkey, Kazakh citizens and students, as well as the local Kazakh diaspora, have collected and sent goods worth almost 160,000 dollars. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, humanitarian assistance is provided in coordination with the Turkish authorities. Kazakh Consul General in Istanbul Alim Bayel expressed gratitude to the citizens for their extensive support to Turkey.