Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States adopts Turkistan Declaration

In order to preserve the common spiritual heritage and create a single cultural and historical space of Central Asia, it is essential to step up humanitarian cooperation, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated addressing the participants of the first Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States. The development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the brotherly states was on the meeting agenda. Other matters discussed included political and economic cooperation, increasing regional and border trade, developing partnerships in the transit and transport sector, creating alternative routes for the delivery of goods, and launching new joint infrastructure projects. Besides, topical issues regarding the environment, rational use of transboundary resources, and promotion of initiatives to ensure stability and security in the region were also addressed. It is worth noting that following the forum, the Turkistan Declaration has been adopted.

“For centuries, the routes of the Silk Road, known as the main trade artery of the Middle Ages connecting the East and the West, passed through the territory of Central Asia. This led to a common trade, communication, and cultural space. However, we share not only the past but also the present. Central Asian countries have common interests and objectives. Therefore, the future of the region lies in close cooperation, trust-based dialogue, and developing joint responses to external and internal challenges,” Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairperson of the Senate, the Upper House of the Kazakh Parliament, said.