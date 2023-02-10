Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms death of two Kazakh nationals

The body of another Kazakh citizen Mirbolat Kurmashev was found under the rubble of a completely destroyed building in the Turkish province of Hatay, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations informs. It bears noting that earlier three Kazakh citizens were reported missing. One of them, Sabina Mamadyarova, was found alive. Two others are reported dead. The body of Adil Kadyrbekov was found by Kazakh rescuers. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey has exceeded 17,000, over 72,000 people reported injured.

The situation in Syria remains difficult, the death toll rises to 3,500. The UN has sent humanitarian aid through the border crossing in Idlib. The death toll in Turkey and Syria passes 21,000.