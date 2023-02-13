Kazakh CEC accredits 12 more international observers for Mazhilis and Maslikhat elections

Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission accredited another 12 international observers for the upcoming Mazhilis and Maslikhat elections.

“A total of 62 observers from three foreign states and two international organizations have been accredited since January 20, 2023. To date, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry has nominated 12 candidates for the accreditation from three states and two international organizations, including from South Korea, Kyrgyzstan and Thailand - one candidate each, seven candidates from the CIS Observer Mission, and two candidates from the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission,” said Mukhtar Yerman, Secretary of the Kazakh Central Election Commission.

CEC Secretary Mukhtar Yerman also noted that on February 10, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Commission about the note it received from the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission on revoking the accreditation of two observers.