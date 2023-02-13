102,000 graduates achieve passing score for January high school graduation exam

The results of the January high school graduation examination to study at the university on a fee-paying basis have been announced in Kazakhstan by Ruslan Yemelbayev, National Testing Center Director. Overall, about 123,000 people took the exam, 102,000 of whom reached the pass threshold. This represents 83 percent of the total number of participants. The average score was 76 points, and the highest one was 139.

“Of all the students tested, 95,000 took the exam in the Kazakh language, 28,000 in Russian, and 91 people in English. A total of 274 children with special educational needs took part in the January test,” Yemelbayev said.