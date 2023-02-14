Kazakhstan to send additional humanitarian aid to Turkey

Kazakhstan will send additional humanitarian aid to Turkey. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the corresponding instruction to the country’s government. Thus, numerous tents, heaters, winter clothing and other basic necessities will be sent to the quake affected areas.

Kazakhstan provides humanitarian aid to Syria, sends third flight to Aleppo

Kazakhstan has sent the third batch of humanitarian aid to the city of Aleppo in Syria. The fourth flight is set to depart soon. 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid will be sent to Syria in total. According to the latest data, the earthquake death toll in the country has surpassed 5,700 people. The United Nations informed that about 5,000,300 people in Syria have been left homeless as a result of the catastrophic natural disaster.