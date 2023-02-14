Head of State visits Civil Defense Academy

Ensuring the safety of Kazakh citizens is a top priority. Today, during his working visit to the Akmola region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the role of the Gabdullin Civil Defense Academy, the only place in Kazakhstan to train professional rescuers. 6,000 specialists have graduated from the Academy in the past 25 years. The emergency workers, including 18 people from the Akmola region, are currently helping in search and rescue operations in earthquake-hit Turkey.

“Our rescue workers have helped many people. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all Kazakh citizens who worked day and night in Turkey! They will be presented with awards upon their safe return home,” Tokayev said.

In addition, the Head of State said that on his instruction, the Government is working on strengthening the material and technical base of the Academy. President Tokayev also noted that it is planned to increase the salaries of rescuers by up to 70 percent in 2023.