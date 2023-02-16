Kazakhstan aims to enter top 50 countries in World Economic Forum tourism ranking

Kazakhstan intends to enter the top 50 countries in the tourism ranking of the World Economic Forum. The country’s government plans to boost domestic tourism under the Manufacturing industry development concept for 2023-2029. The document envisages the modernization of infrastructure of tourist zones, improving the service quality, as well as promoting the country's tourism in the international arena. Thus, it is planned to build new roads to Balkhash, Kapshagai, Alakol and Bayanaul resort areas, install engineering networks in the Shchuchinsk-Burabai resort zone, and to construct additional water rescue stations. Besides, it is planned to launch new air routes, digitize travel services and raise standards in the hotel business. As such, it is expected that the number of domestic tourists will amount to 11 million, and foreign visitors to four million by 2030.