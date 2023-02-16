Tourist arrivals in Almaty region approach 1.2 million annually

The number of tourist arrivals in the Almaty region has almost tripled, with around 1.2 million people visiting the area annually. Most travellers come from Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and India. The rest arrive from Turkey, South Korea, Germany, the United States, France, Italy, Hong Kong and Japan, the tourism department of the Almaty region reports. Apart from that, the number of travel itineraries has significantly grown as well, totalling more than 120 now, including educational, ecological, ornithological, ethnographic tours, health resorts, and other routes.