Kazakhstan to introduce electronic queue at border with China, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

The electronic queue at four more checkpoints at Kazakhstan's state border is set to be introduced by the end of February, the State Revenue Committee of the country’s Finance Ministry reports. Two checkpoints are located on the border with China, including Bakhty in the Abai region and Maikapchagai in eastern Kazakhstan. The other two are situated in the Mangystau region, including Temir Baba on the border with Turkmenistan and Tazhen on the border with Uzbekistan. Around 7,500 users have been registered in the electronic queue administration service ‘CarGoRuqsat’, accounting for 84,000 queue booking operations. It was launched on a digital business platform Qoldau.kz in November last year so that the queue would be public and carriers could book it in advance. In the near future, the system is planned to be embedded with identity verification via Face ID or a bank card for foreign nationals.