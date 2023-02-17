Book with ancient maps of Kazakhstan presented in Astana

A unique book with 130 ancient maps of Kazakhstan in the past was presented in Astana. Its author is Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov, a well-known scholar and professor at the Eurasian National University who travelled to almost all countries of Europe and America as part of research works. He studied atlases of ancient Kazakhstan, dated 16th to 19th centuries, in foreign libraries, archives, cartographic centers, and museums. The scholar spent about 17 years working diligently with the rarities.

“The work is both of scientific and political significance. The fact is that the book was primarily written for the research community, for a wide readership. Kazakh statehood was recorded in the works of all European travellers, diplomats, ambassadors, and militaries; it is clearly shown how the state has developed since its formation in 1465. This is a new perspective on history, since all these maps are introduced into the scientific, cultural, information circulation for the first time in Kazakhstan,” Sydyknazarov said.

The book involves illustrations and valuable information about the lives and biographies of the ancient maps’ authors, including scientists, geographers, diplomats, and travellers. It also contains medieval descriptions of the state system, everyday life, and ethnography of the Kazakh people. The unique publication was first released and presented in the Kazakh, English, and Russian languages in Brussels two years ago.