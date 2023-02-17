Kazakhstan provides humanitarian aid to Turkey

Basic necessities, including winter tents, heaters, metal beds, bed linen, and warm clothing have been sent to the Turkish city of Gaziantep. The airplane with humanitarian cargo has already arrived. The Turkish Foreign Minister personally met the Kazakh special aircraft and expressed gratitude for the assistance provided to the quake victims. The humanitarian aid will be sent directly to the city of Adiyaman.

Kazakhstan’s rescue team is currently engaged in search-and-rescue efforts in Turkey. The staff of the Center for Disaster Medicine is providing qualified 24-hour assistance to those affected by the deadly earthquake. Almagul Aldabekova, a mother of many children, was among the first who arrived in the disaster area. The qualified health worker says that on average, over 35 quake survivors seek help every day, mostly with injuries and hypothermia.

“We provided care and assistance to the quake victims with various injuries, bruises, and traumas. Also, we tried to offer psychological help and moral support to the residents,” said Almagul Aldabekova, staff member of the Disaster Medicine Center of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey has passed 38,000. According to the latest data, at least 56,000 residential buildings in the country are no longer fit for human habitation.