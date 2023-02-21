Kazakhstan becomes trending travel destination

The popular US magazine Condé Nast Traveler named the most breathtaking places to visit in Kazakhstan, highlighting that the country is teeming with spectacular landscapes, from mountains to salt pans, crystalline lakes to abundant forests, modern architecture to ancient settlements. The article provides a detailed and vivid description of Almaty, Burabai, Astana, Mangystau, Turkistan, eastern Kazakhstan and Ulytau. The country has recently been recognized as the most trending excursion destination for tourists from India, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports. In addition, Kazakhstan was featured among the top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit in the ranking compiled by famous Curly Tales website. It bears noting that the country places great emphasis on tourism; it has prepared a concept for the development of the domestic tourism industry for the period of seven years. The document has been published on the Open Legal Acts portal and is available for public discussion until March 3. As part of the concept it is planned to increase air accessibility between tourist destinations and regions, as well as reduce the cost of domestic flights. Furthermore, new facilities are expected to be built in the priority tourist areas. Equestrian and cruise tourism will also develop in the country. To this end, the construction of a marine station in the Aktau port is planned. Besides, there are plans to expand the list of visa-free countries and create a marketplace for artisans.