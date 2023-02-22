Gas connection process to become automated in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan will have an automated process of connecting settlements to gas. To this end, a special electronic trading platform is planned to be introduced. Consumers will be able to choose installation companies and suppliers of necessary equipment themselves taking into account both the cost of services and their ratings. A report on the progress of gas infrastructure development was presented by Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov at the Government’s meeting. According to him, the overall gasification level in Kazakhstan has reached almost 60 percent. This year, it is planned to implement 76 projects worth about 74 billion tenge. They will provide gas to 55 settlements inhabited by 160,000 people and will improve the overall level of gas supply throughout the country by the end of the year.

“The construction projects include the second line of the Beineu-Zhanaozen gas pipeline, with a throughput capacity of 5.8 billion cubic meters per year, and the looping lines at the Makat-Northern Caucasus gas pipeline, with a throughput capacity of 13.1 billion cubic meters per year. The infrastructure projects worth 96 billion tenge are aimed at the gasification of Almaty thermal power plants 2 and 3. Also, the construction of the fourth line of the Zhanaozen-Aktau gas pipeline and the third line in Aktobe, with a total cost of about 75 billion tenge, will be launched at the expense of budget funds this year,” Akchulakov said.