Kazakh schools to participate in OECD Teaching and Learning International Survey

42 schools in Kazakhstan will take part in the major Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS 2024) by the OECD. The study will involve more than 800 teachers and school principals from Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, and five regions of the country. The analysis will identify the strong and weak points of the teaching corps as well as give an independent evaluation of the working conditions of teachers and the educational environment in schools. The results will be used to develop curricula for teacher training and professional development, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Enlightenment. It bears noting that the survey is conducted every six years.