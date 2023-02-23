Kazakh rescuers work around the clock without breaks on first day in quake-hit Turkey

Kazakh rescue team was engaged in search-and-rescue efforts for 24 hours non-stop on their first day in the disaster zone in Turkey, the task force of the Department of Emergency Situations of the city of Astana reported at a briefing. It took them up to six hours to rescue the first earthquake victim from under the rubble. Search dogs and thermal imaging equipment were used to find the survivors.

“We were happy when we found trapped people alive and heard their voices. Because we doubted it was possible to find any survivors under such piles of rubble. It was a great relief for us after we had rescued them from under the ruins. And we are happy to provide assistance to the Turkish government,” said Ibragim Kulshimbayev, Kazakh First Vice Minister of the Emergency Situations.

It bears reminding that Kazakh rescuers, cynologists and health workers have already returned home from Turkey. Among all rescue teams sent by other states, the Kazakh rescue team was the last to leave the quake-hit country.

“The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry and Turkish rescuers have saved seven people since the start of search and rescue operations in three regions of Turkey, including the regional centers Gaziantep, Hatay, and Kahramanmaras. Also, the bodies of 88 dead people, including 10 children, have been recovered. Over 252,000 cubic meters of debris from six buildings were cleared away with the use of engineering and rescue equipment, as well as entrenching tools,” said the rescue chief, Islambek Amangeldinov.