Kazakhstan to take demonopolization measures for petroleum products production and air transportation

Air fares are unreasonably increased due to gaps in legislation. The Kazakh government has considered measures to address this issue. Proposals for implementation of new anti-monopoly measures in the passenger air transport services were discussed at a meeting of a special commission chaired by Alikhan Smailov. Besides, the members of the commission touched upon the demonopolization in petroleum products production. Particularly, they discussed the issues of returning key functions of the technical service at one of the oil refineries from outsourcing to the enterprise itself. As it was noted, this will eliminate the services of unnecessary intermediaries. Following the discussion, the country’s Prime Minister instructed the authorized state bodies to take all necessary measures to implement the approved decisions.