Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved measures to ensure seismic safety in Almaty. The Head of State received the mayor of the city Yerbolat Dossayev who told about the seismic assessment scheduled for the second half of 2023. The procedure will enable the recertification of municipal facilities. Dossayev also informed the President on the development of a new urban master plan until 2040, urban green corridors elaborated together with the World Bank, and the building of an automotive cluster in the Industrial Zone of Almaty. The report on the socio-economic situation in the city demonstrated that the short-term economic indicator accelerated to 137 percent in January due to the growth of business activity. The volume of investments in fixed assets grew by 22 percent. In general, the positive dynamics were ensured by the growth of the trade, transport, and manufacturing industry.

Kazakh President receives Shymkent mayor Murat Aitenov

Today President Tokayev has also received Shymkent mayor Murat Aitenov. According to him, last year the volume of investments in the city's economy reached 549.5 billion tenge, having increased by 13.8 percent. Small and medium-sized businesses account for over 40 percent of the total gross regional product. There are currently more than 110,000 business entities in the city. Aitenov has also outlined the plans for 2023. Thus, taking into account the development prospects of Shymkent metropolis, it is planned to approve a new master plan.