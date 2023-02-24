Kazakh President receives Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland

A visa hub, serving citizens of all Central Asia, will open at the Embassy of Finland in Astana. This was announced at the meeting of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland, Ville Skinnari. It should be noted that Finland is Kazakhstan’s second largest investor among the Nordic States. In addition, Kazakhstan accounts for 90 percent of Finland's trade with Central Asian countries. President Tokayev highlighted the importance of partnership between the two states in the trade, economic, transport, logistics and education sectors. The Kazakh President stressed that Finnish entrepreneurs will receive comprehensive support when investing in the country. It bears noting that the Finnish delegation to Kazakhstan included representatives of 15 major Finnish companies.