Top 10 countries sending most tourists to Kazakhstan

In January, Turkey, the U.S., Germany and the United Kingdom were among the top-10 tourist-generating countries for Kazakhstan. According to the Ministry of Culture and Sports, a total of 6,500 citizens of the above-mentioned states visited the country. There is a great dynamic of travelers from India, who totaled about 3,000 people. As for neighboring countries, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, and Tajikistan are in the top ten in the number of tourists in Kazakhstan. The most frequent travel destination is Almaty. Also, cities such as Astana and Shymkent and regions such as Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Karagandy are popular among international travellers.