Francophone Spring 2023 kicks off in Kazakhstan

The Francophone spring festival in Kazakhstan is back. French Film Week, art exhibitions, sporting events, conferences, meetings, and master classes with foreign experts will take place in several cities of the country. This year, the cultural revival of the French language will be celebrated from March 1 to April 30, French Ambassador to Kazakhstan Didier Canesse announced at a Central Communications Service briefing. He noted that the festival has been taking place in the country regularly for more than 13 years. This year, the Francophone spring in Kazakhstan is organized in collaboration with the French Embassy, the French Alliances, and diplomatic missions of the countries, such as Morocco, Switzerland, Armenia, Belgium, Romania, Egypt, Canada, and Lebanon. They will jointly arrange cultural, educational, and sporting events in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Karagandy, Atyrau, Kostanai, and Oskemen.

“Today, more than 320 million people worldwide speak French. It is a big family. French is an official language in 29 countries. It is the fifth most spoken language in the world, the fourth most used on the Internet, and the second most studied globally after English. This festival aims to celebrate the richness of the French language and the diversity of Francophone cultures,” said Didier Canesse.