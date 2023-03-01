Kazakhstan's top five most visited tourist attractions

The Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan has identified the five most popular natural sights among tourists. The ranking was compiled based on the most objective and unbiased data, namely statistics of visits for 2022. Thus, international and domestic travelers most often visited Ile-Alatau National Park. A total of 628,000 tourists enjoyed its scenery last year. Burabai is second on the list, with more than 550,000 visitors. The next in the top tourist destinations ranking is the Kolsai Lakes. This location was chosen by more than 190,000 people. Bayanaul National Park is in fourth place on the list. It becomes more popular every year. Overall, it welcomed 85,000 tourists in 2022. Finally, the rating is completed by Sharyn Canyon. This place has always been very popular among travelers. Last year, it was visited by more than 45,000 people.