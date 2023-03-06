Astana named one of world’s Smart21 Communities

Astana has been named one of the world's Smart21 Communities, the mayor’s office of the capital reports. The assessment, conducted by the Intelligent Community Forum, looked at six factors, including broadband connectivity, digital inclusion, community engagement and innovation, among others. Apart from that, Astana ranks 64th in the Smart Centres Index. The research team has highly evaluated the level of innovation support in the city of Astana and rated it at 650 points, which is higher than that of Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Seattle.