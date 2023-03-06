Head of State receives Supreme Audit Chamber Chairperson

Several Kazakh ministries will undergo audits this year, including the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. Today, the Head of State received Chairperson of the Supreme Audit Chamber Natalya Godunova. According to her, expert and analytical activities are also expected to be carried out in the heat and power complex. At a meeting Godunova has also reported to the Head of State on the work of the Supreme Audit Chamber for the past year. Thus, in 2022, the audit worth five trillion tenge of budget funds was carried out at 124 facilities. Following the meeting, the Kazakh President gave a number of specific instructions for the further transformation of the Supreme Audit Chamber and the development of the state audit system.