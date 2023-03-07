UN Kazakhstan launches ‘Empowered woman - strength of society’ campaign

On the eve of International Women's Day, UN Offices in Kazakhstan together with the Kazpost national postal operator launched a campaign entitled ‘Empowered woman - strength of society’ to combat gender inequality. The organizers of the action developed special posters that have been placed in 2,000 post offices across the country. The posters display a QR code that allows people to participate in the special online quiz dedicated to the protection of women's rights.

“The measures we offer, the issues we have been working on for over three decades, have become more important nowadays. These are measures to enhance women's political and economic potential, as well as to combat gender stereotypes. Today's promotional campaign is aimed at combating prejudices and breaking down female stereotypes in the patriarchal environment,” said Elnara Bainazarova, Press and Communications Officer of the UN in Kazakhstan.

This year, the theme of International Women's Day is dedicated to women's employment in the technology sector. According to the UN, women make up 28 percent less than men in this sphere globally. The share of women in management positions in the tech industry is disappointing, experts emphasize.

“The proportion of women in CEOs and senior management positions in the engineering and technology sectors is three percent and 17 percent, respectively. There is a dramatic gap between the share of men and women. This year, all efforts and issues are devoted to digital transformation, the development of scientific, technological and engineering industries, as well as artificial intelligence,” Bainazarova added.