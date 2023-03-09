Saraishyk visitor center set to open in Atyrau

The Saraishyk visitor center is set to open in the Atyrau region next month. According to the region’s governor’s office, it will include one pavilion and six exhibition halls displaying several valuable exhibits, such as images of Kassym Khan and Batu Khan that have never been presented in the country before. Also, it is planned to showcase the tangible heritage of Saraishyk city and the artifacts found here at different times. There will be a demonstration of the city layout, which scientists have recreated with the help of modern technology. All exhibitions will be in a multimedia format. This will allow visitors to receive information in Kazakh, Russian and English.