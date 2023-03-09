Document issuance terminal launched in Public Service Center of Astana

New terminals to apply for documents appeared in the Public Service Center of Astana city, now identity cards and passports can be processed in just one day. As noted by the developers, any Kazakh citizen can independently order a service via these terminals, which are equipped with all the necessary features. It will take only a few minutes to apply for documents.

“Previously, it took 30 minutes for clients to order a personal identity card and passport. First, they had to take their picture with a photographer, then they paid the state fee at the cashier’s desk and submitted the application through the migration service officer. Now, clients will need only 10 minutes to order services via a documentation terminal. First, they enter all their data, then take a photo, put their signature, and pay the state fee through the second-tier banks via a QR code. After that, they go to the migration service officer and submit the application. The uniqueness of this project is that clients can order the service by themselves and select the best photo,” said Kuandyk Zhailashev, project manager of the digitalization office.

To date, four terminals have been installed in the Public Service Center of Astana city. In the future, it is planned to implement the project in all regions of Kazakhstan.