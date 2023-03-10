Kazakhstan to celebrate Teachers’ Day on October 5

The celebration date of Teachers’ Day has been changed in Kazakhstan. The professional holiday of teachers will now be marked in the country annually on October 5. The corresponding resolution was adopted by the Kazakh government. It is noteworthy that the professional holiday used to be celebrated on the first Sunday of October. Now the date is synchronized with World Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated in over 100 countries around the globe. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Enlightenment, to date, there are 556,000 teachers of preschool, secondary and vocational education in Kazakhstan.