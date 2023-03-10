Kazakhstan, China to jointly train technical professionals

Kazakhstan and China will jointly train technical specialists in the field of mechanical engineering using advanced Chinese technology. In the future, it is planned to expand areas of cooperation, including in such areas as the production of electric vehicles, 3D printing, and production automation. According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, East Kazakhstan Technical University and Tianjin Vocational Institute signed a memorandum of cooperation and understanding. It bears noting that the Chinese project is aimed to assist foreign technical educational institutions in training qualified technical professionals through the joint establishment of vocational education centers. To date, 26 such workshops have been opened in 21 countries.