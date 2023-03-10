Kazakh yurt makes a splash at international tourism exhibition in Germany

The Kazakh yurt became the highlight of the international tourism exhibition in Berlin. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, the visitors of the exhibition were delighted with the portable dwelling of nomads decorated with natural materials, and created by Kazakh artisans and artists. The participants and guests of the exhibition also enjoyed the dishes of the modern national cuisine. It bears noting that 30 representatives of Kazakh travel agencies and hotels arrived in the capital of Germany. The domestic tourism industry has presented its services, as well as established business contacts with potential partners. It is worth pointing out that every year the ITB Berlin travel trade show hosts about 10,000 exhibitors from more than 180 countries.