Japan and UNDP hand over drought forecasting and prevention equipment to Kazakhstan

Forecasts on drought conditions will be made faster and more accurately in Kazakhstan. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), together with the Government of Japan, has sent special computing equipment to Kazakh National Hydrometeorological Service. It will provide timely forecasts of the onset of the climate emergency. This information will be available to regional authorities and farms, reports Kazhydromet. According to the service, planned visits will also be carried out along the routes to specify the data received.