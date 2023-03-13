Residence registration in Kazakhstan now available via mobile app

Kazakh citizens can now apply for both temporary and permanent residence registration with just one click on the mobile app developed by the Migration Service Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry in cooperation with one of the country's banks. Registration at the place of residence requires entering only an individual identification number. The Interior Ministry is systematically transferring the process of providing services into a smartphone format. This allows to avoid direct contact of citizens with government agencies as well as increases transparency and efficiency. Popular services such as vehicle registration, driver’s license issuance, deregistration of the place of residence, and many others are already available in the mobile app.

“The new service enables one to get a temporary or permanent registration at the place of residence or place of temporary stay via a smartphone in the bank’s application. Residents can register themselves, their children and other people in their apartment, as well as withdraw themselves or someone else from the registration at the place of residence. If a person wishes to register at another person’s place of residence, the service will automatically request the owner’s consent. When applying for a residence registration, it is sufficient to enter just an individual identification number; the full name and addresses will be identified automatically. The service is safe to use. When registering, it is required to undergo photo verification to make sure that no one uses the service on your behalf,” said Shugyla Turlybek, Spokesperson for the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs.