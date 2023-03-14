Astana expects high-level visits this March

A square named after Queen Elizabeth II will be unveiled in the Kazakh capital. The event will be attended by James Cleverly, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, whose visit to Kazakhstan is scheduled for March 17-18. This was announced at the briefing by Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov. The distinguished guest will be received by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. Negotiations with the Kazakh Foreign Minister are also expected. Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, will visit Astana in March as well.

“The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights is expected to meet with the leadership of the country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as with the Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan. He will also give a lecture at KAZGUU University dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action. A final press briefing on the visit will take place at the UN office on March 17,” Smadiyarov said.