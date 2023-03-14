Kazakh CEC accredits public associations for election observation for first time

Public associations and non-profit organizations have been accredited to observe elections in Kazakhstan for the first time. The Kazakh Central Election Commission noted that their accreditation is not attached to any election campaign but is conducted on an ongoing basis. It is valid for one calendar year. To date, the CEC has registered 10 public associations and non-profit organizations in total. They will work in all 20 regions of the country. In addition, the accreditation process for international observers was completed on March 13. As a result, around 800 representatives of foreign states and international organizations will monitor the early elections to the Mazhilis and Maslikhats of all levels. It is worth reminding that they will be held this Sunday, March 19.