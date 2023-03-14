Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates nation on Amal holiday

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the Amal spring holiday. In his Twitter account, the Head of State noted that since ancient times, people have been looking forward to this day of spring awakening. The holiday, calling for unity and harmony, is a vivid embodiment of the traditional generosity of the people of Kazakhstan. The Head of State also wished prosperity in the new year. On March 14, Kazakhstan celebrates Korisu Kuni, or Amal holiday. On this day, people congratulate each other on the arrival of spring, exchange good wishes, and show honor and respect to the older generation.