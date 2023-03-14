Kazakh Government backs draft youth policy concept

1,000 research grants will be awarded annually to young scientists in Kazakhstan. This and other support measures are included in the Youth Policy Concept for 2023-2029, approved by the government. The document contains a total of seven directions. One of them, for example, provides for increasing the share of young civil servants by a quarter and involving more than two million young people in volunteering, charity, and environmental initiatives. Also, 150,000 more people will get access to free vocational education. In particular, special attention is planned to be paid to the professional development of rural youth and realization of their potential through entrepreneurship. In total, more than two million young Kazakh citizens are planned to be covered with employment.

“To date, 43.7 percent of young people live in villages. The Youth Policy Concept will focus on the professional development of rural youth, as well as the realization of their potential through entrepreneurship. Besides, career guidance will be provided. As part of the above-mentioned measures, by 2029, it is planned to employ one million rural youth, increase the digital literacy of 1.5 million young people, and provide social services through resource centers to 3.8 million young people,” said Darkhan Kydyrali, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development.