President Tokayev to take part in Organization of Turkic States Summit
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Ankara on March 16. He The Head of State will attend the extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States. The event will focus on activities of the alliance, particularly in the areas of emergency management and humanitarian assistance, including the issues of coordination and strengthening of cooperation in combating natural disasters. President Tokayev also plans to meet with the President of Turkey.