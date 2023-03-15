Collector coins to mark anniversaries of Mukhtar Auezov and Akhmet Baitursynuly issued in Kazakhstan

Collector coins to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov and the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynuly were issued in Kazakhstan. They can be purchased through the online store of the National Bank. The coins are included in the collection in honor of unique people and memorable events in the history of the country. Limited-edition coins were minted from silver and melchior alloy. The denomination of collector coins is 500 and 100 tenge.

“Most people purchase such coins as a gift or investment, not for collecting. Such coins do not lose their value, but on the contrary, their value only grows,” said Assan Akhmetzhan, Press Secretary of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.