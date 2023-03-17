Kazakhstan allocates over 70 million tenge for Kids Go Free program

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, it provides children with free domestic flights. Cities as Aktau, Almaty and Turkistan became the most popular destinations among children and their parents. The Mangystau region accounted for over 50 percent of all tours sold. This year, it is planned to increase the figure to at least 2,000 children and 1,000 families. To this end, the requirements for tour operators have been simplified.