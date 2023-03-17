KazISS experts: Elections to reboot Kazakhstan’s entire political system

According to them, the electoral process will allow Kazakh residents to exercise their civil right and choose a candidate they want. International observers show strong interest in the upcoming election, which proves electoral transparency. Representatives of the missions of major and authoritative international organizations will observe the elections in Kazakhstan on March 19. Participation of international observers will contribute to the openness and transparency of the entire election campaign and compliance with international commitments, political scientists stressed.

“Kazakh elections attract great interest from international observers. We are aware that in addition to observers from international organizations, such as the OSCE, the CIS, and the Organization of Turkic States, representatives of foreign countries also come for the elections. They are now conducting the entire cycle of observation, which includes monitoring the election campaign of candidates. Also, observation will take place on election day and post-election period. This election is the final stage of the electoral cycle,” said Zhanar Sankhayeva, Acting Head of the Department for Election Studies of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies.