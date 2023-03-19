President Tokayev casts his vote in Mazhilis and Maslikhat elections

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cast his vote in the elections to the Mazhilis, the lower house of Kazakh Parliament, and maslikhats, local representative bodies, at a polling station opened in the Al-Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren, where 2,861 voters were registered. The first voters were able to talk and take photos with the Head of State.

Parliamentary elections – important stage of President’s political reforms

Erlan Karin, Kazakhstan’s State Counselor, and Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairperson of the Senate, the Upper House of the Parliament, took part in the Mazhilis and maslikhat election. According to them, the mission of the current elections is to further implement the planned reforms in Kazakhstan. Also, the mixed electoral system allows increasing the political culture in the country and opening up new prospects. These factors have found an active response and support among Kazakh citizens.

“One of the main novelties of these elections is the introduction of single-member constituencies in both the Mazhilis and maslikhats. In general, it is reasonable to say that such changes are well received by society. The power in Kazakhstan is vested in its people. No one can stand above people. Therefore, Kazakh citizens must make their own choice. Following these snap legislative elections, the Senate members are ready to work hard with the newly elected MPs. Together, we will continue to contribute to the implementation of our country’s great objectives,” Ashimbayev noted.

According to Erlan Karin, the parliamentary elections will give new impetus to the planned political reforms in the country.

“These snap legislative elections are of great importance. The prerequisites for these elections were laid down in the Kazakh President’s state-of-the-nation address in March last year, as well as in his reform program. I believe these elections should create conditions for the further implementation of the planned reforms, for their successful and effective implementation, as the socio-political space is expected to expand and new MPs will be elected. All this should contribute to improving the quality of decision-making,” Karin said.