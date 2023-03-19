Voting underway in Kazakhstan Mazhilis and Maslikhat elections

Today, Kazakhstan is holding snap elections to the Mazhilis and maslikhats at all levels under the proportional-majoritarian system. 69 members of the lower house of Parliament will be elected by party lists, and 29 - in single-mandate constituencies. Voting in the election to maslikhats of regions, the capital and cities of national significance will also be held according to a mixed model, while to maslikhats of districts and cities of regional significance — only in single-mandate constituencies. It bears noting that more than 12 million people in Kazakhstan can exercise their constitutional right and cast their votes. Over 10,000 polling stations have opened their doors for them. Citizens without residence registration would be able to cast their ballots in 188 of them. On Election Day, such voters would be registered at the address of the polling station. It is noteworthy that citizens receive five types of ballot papers. Meanwhile, 793 representatives from 41 countries and a number of international organizations such as the OSCE, CIS, SCO, CICA, and the Organization of Turkic States will be observing the elections.