Parliamentary elections: voting from abroad

Kazakh citizens residing in South Korea, Japan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Mongolia were the first to cast their votes in the snap Parliamentary elections. Polling stations will be open until 08:00 pm. According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, all 77 polling stations have been set up at the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in 62 foreign countries. It bears noting that the Mazhilis, the Lower House of Kazakh Parliament, is made up of 98 members. 70 percent will be elected from party lists, and 30 percent in single-member constituencies. Over 12,000 Kazakh citizens are expected to cast their ballots abroad.