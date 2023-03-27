Shymbulak Mountain Resort enters Guinness Book of World Records

Kazakhstan’s Shymbulak Mountain Resort has entered the Guinness Book of Records being recognized as the world’s highest slope for night skiing. The ceremony of awarding the certificate and the official scoring of the record took place at the Talgar Pass at an altitude of 3,200 meters above sea level.

“I can officially confirm that the Shymbulak Mountain Resort has achieved the Guinness World Records for the highest night ski slope with 3,200 meters,” announced Guinness World Records adjudicator Seyda Subasi Gemici.

“This is a historic moment for us, since the Shymbulak Mountain Resort has been included in the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s highest night ski slope. This is an achievement not only for Almaty residents, but also the pride of the whole country. Congratulations to everyone! On the part of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, we will provide all possible support for the development of the tourism cluster. We are currently taking clear steps, such as a concept for the development of tourism for the next seven years. Shymbulak is considered to be one of the main destinations for tourism development,” said Askhat Oralov, Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports.

The event ended with a mass skiing down the world’s highest slope. Night skiing first started in November 2021. During this time, over 100,000 outdoor enthusiasts went skiing to the Shymbulak Mountain Resort at night. Last year, over 50,000 tourists visited the mountain resort, and this year their number has increased by 10 percent. In total, more than one million people visited the Shymbulak Mountain Resort in the 2021-2022 season.