Kazakh Government reviews flood situation

Snowmelt is increasing in northern Kazakhstan, where new risks resulting from rising air temperatures are emerging. At the Government’s meeting, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov called on responsible authorities to take all necessary measures immediately in order to avoid the flood situation in the country. However, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, despite the preventive measures taken, melt and flood waters have inundated a number of houses and buildings in the Abai, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Turkistan and Pavlodar regions. More than 3,500 people, as well as over 300 floating and about 300 water-pumping means, were involved in the elimination of consequences. Smailov noted the need for advance preparation for both the flood period and the heating season in Kazakhstan to prevent emergencies.