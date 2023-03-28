Kazakh President receives MMA fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received mixed martial artist Shavkat Rakhmonov. The Kazakh President congratulated the famous athlete on his brilliant victory in the fight at the UFC tournament held recently in Las Vegas. As the Head of State noted, the will to win and the success of such strong athletes inspire the younger generation and motivate the youth to lead a healthy lifestyle. President Tokayev wished the Kazakh fighter to reach new heights in his sports career.